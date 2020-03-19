Bangor doubles the number of school meal pickup locations

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• March 19, 2020 10:41 am

The Bangor School Department has added five new sites across the city where parents or students can pick up meals during a school closure that’s initially scheduled to last two weeks.

The five new sites are in addition to the five schools where the school department has offered bagged breakfasts and lunches since Monday.

Superintendent Betsy Webb notified parents about the new sites on Thursday.

The sites are:

— Corner of Bolling Drive and Mitchell Street;

— 979 Essex St. at the Holiday mobile home park;

— Cameron Stadium parking lot on Mt. Hope Avenue;

— Bangor Tire parking lot on Market Street; and

— The Ranger Inn on Outer Hammond Street.

The school department will continue providing bagged lunches and breakfasts at the five original school pickup locations: Abraham Lincoln School, Downeast School, Vine Street School, Fairmount School and James F. Doughty School.

The lunch and breakfast bags are available to any Bangor student on weekdays between noon and 1 p.m. The bags contain lunch for that day and breakfast for the next day.