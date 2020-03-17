Part-time USM faculty member tests positive for coronavirus

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• March 17, 2020 6:30 pm

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 23 Maine residents have been confirmed positive and nine others are presumed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

A part-time University of Southern Maine faculty member tested positive for the coronavirus, University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy said Tuesday.

The faculty member — who is now in isolation — was not on the University of Southern Maine campus, but interacted with nine graduate students working in a local school district, Malloy said.

The university system is in touch with the Maine Center for Disease control, the graduate students, and the local school district.

“Under current CDC protocols and guidance, the evidence we have does not suggest that closing any USM facilities is necessary at this time,” Malloy wrote in a message sent to university system employees and others, “although my office and USM leadership will monitor the situation closely so as to not risk public health.”

The university system has already instructed students not to return to campus and has told professors to shift their teaching to distance learning for the remainder of the semester.

Effective Thursday, Malloy has now asked university system employees to work remotely “to the maximum extent possible” and to continue working remotely at least through April 6.

Watch: Symptoms of the coronavirus disease