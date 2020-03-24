1st case of coronavirus detected in Waldo County

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• March 24, 2020 11:48 am

Updated: March 24, 2020 12:15 pm

Another 11 cases of the new coronavirus were reported in Maine on Tuesday, including the first in Waldo County.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that there are now 118 cases spread across 10 counties. That’s up from 107 cases on Monday.

A majority of those who have contracted COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, are over age 50, while slightly more women than men have caught it, according to the Maine CDC.

Another 3,014 Maine residents have tested negative for the coronavirus, up from 2,791 on Monday.

The report of the first case in Waldo County comes a day after Dr. Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine CDC, cautioned that the depth and breadth of the coronavirus outbreak is not yet known in Maine and that just because his agency has not confirmed a case in a given county does not mean it has yet to spread there.

“I would like to ask everyone to live your life as if COVID-19 is already in your community. When it comes to outbreaks, we are often in any outbreak situation just detecting the tip of the iceberg at any one time … So what we know right now is that even if COVID-19 has not been confirmed in your county, it’s likely there,” Shah said.

On Tuesday morning, union officials said that nearly half of the workforce at Bath Iron Works did not show up to work on the heels of the revelation that an employee at the shipyard had tested positive for the virus. The shipyard’s parent company, General Dynamics, said that worker had not been at the main yard since March 13.

So far, the coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 74 cases have been reported, according to the Maine CDC.

Other cases have been detected in Androscoggin (3), Kennebec (5), Knox (1), Lincoln (5), Oxford (6), Penobscot (4), Sagadahoc (3), Waldo (1) and York (16) counties.

On Monday, Shah said that 12 Maine residents were hospitalized with the coronavirus. Seven people so far have recovered from it.

As of Monday, the virus had sickened 33,404 people in all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and caused 400 deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

