Maine CDC: coronavirus cases top 100 across the state

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• March 23, 2020 11:35 am

Updated: March 23, 2020 11:52 am

As of 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 22, 107 Maine residents have been confirmed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

This story will be updated.

Another 18 cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in Maine, bringing the statewide total to 107.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters Monday that 12 Maine residents remain hospitalized with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Monday’s results mark a sharp increase from late last week when 56 cases were reported Friday and 89 on Sunday.

Another 2,791 Maine residents have tested negative for the coronavirus, up from 2,264, according to the Maine CDC.

On Sunday, General Dynamics, the parent company of Bath Iron Works, confirmed a worker at the shipyard has tested positive for the coronavirus, but said that individual had not been at the main yard since March 13.

[Can the coronavirus survive on money and other answers to BDN readers’ questions]

So far, the coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 66 cases have been reported, according to the Maine CDC.

Shah has said there is evidence of “community transmission.” None has been reported yet in other counties where the coronavirus has been detected, but the Maine CDC anticipates community transmission will appear at some point outside Cumberland County.

Other cases have been detected in Androscoggin (3), Kennebec (4), Knox (1), Lincoln (5), Oxford (5), Penobscot (3), Sagadahoc (3) and York (12) counties. Information about where another five cases were detected wasn’t immediately available Monday morning.

Shah cautioned Monday that the depth and breadth of the coronavirus outbreak is not yet known in Maine and that just because his agency has not confirmed a case in a given county does not mean it has yet to spread there.

He urged Maine residents, as a precaution, “to live as if COVID-19 is already in your community.”

As of Friday, the virus had sickened 15,219 people in all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and caused 201 deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Watch: Symptoms of the coronavirus disease