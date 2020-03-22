Bangor closes gyms, entertainment venues, many retail establishments to fight spread of coronavirus

Alex Acquisto | BDN Alex Acquisto | BDN

• March 22, 2020 5:54 pm

Bangor on Sunday evening expanded its coronavirus-related emergency regulation to ban the operation of entertainment venues, sport and exercise facilities, and other gathering places.

The order by Assistant City Manager Richard Cromwell, who is filling in for City Manager Cathy Conlow, states that “no auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, theater, gymnasium, fitness center, private club, movie theater, museum, dance club, music venue, adult entertainment facility, casino, gymnasium, fitness center, yoga studio, or indoor cycling studio is allowed to be open while the city’s state of emergency remains in effect.”

The city’s prior order to ban table service and in-house dining remains in effect, but bars, restaurants and other eating establishments can continue to offer delivery or “take-out” services, as long as customers do not enter the business, and transfers of food or other product takes place outside the business.

Restaurants are no longer allowed to have customers enter establishments though.

Only establishments that provide necessary goods and services are allowed to remain open during the emergency declaration. These include pet supply stores, gas stations, banks, news organizations and selected other organizations. A complete list of these businesses is available in the emergency regulation posted on the city’s website.