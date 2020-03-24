Brunswick declares state of emergency amid coronavirus outbreak

Denis Balibouse | Keystone via AP Denis Balibouse | Keystone via AP

• March 24, 2020 10:09 am

Our COVID-19 tracker contains the latest on Maine cases by county.

The town of Brunswick has declared a state of emergency amid the worsening coronavirus outbreak.

Town Manager John S. Eldridge issued a proclamation Monday night that places new restrictions on businesses for at least the next seven days.

Those restrictions include limiting restaurants to takeout, delivery or drive-through service and prohibiting theaters, gyms and other non-essential businesses from operating as long as the state of emergency remains in place, according to the proclamation.

That order allows schools and other entities that provide free meals to students and the public, so long as they continue to do so on a pick-up and takeaway basis.

Eldridge’s order provides exemptions for pharmacies, grocery stores, gas stations, banks, hardware stores and laundromats, among others.

The town will allow closed businesses to keep one worker at their locations so long as that individual has no in-person contact with others.

Brunswick’s emergency declaration closely mirrors that in place in Bangor, where city officials have put in place the most strict restrictions of any municipality in the state.

Last week, Bangor restricted hours when businesses could operate and asked that gatherings be limited to no more than 10 people. That was followed Sunday evening by an expansion of that declaration that ordered non-essential businesses to close. The order took effect at 6 p.m. Monday.

Unlike in Brunswick, Bangor’s order will remain in effect until seven days after a civil emergency declaration from Democratic Gov. Janet Mills expires. A spokesman for the governor told the BDN that Mills is planning to review the state’s current restrictions before they expire next week and determine whether they need to be revised or renewed.

The Brunswick order could be revoked at the town manager’s discretion or extended on order from the Town Council.

Brunswick is located in Cumberland County, where the coronavirus has been most widespread, with 66 cases reported there. On Monday, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said that there are now 107 cases of the coronavirus across the state, with 12 Maine residents hospitalized as a result of infection.