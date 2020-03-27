168 cases of coronavirus now confirmed in Maine

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• March 27, 2020 11:36 am

Updated: March 27, 2020 11:51 am

This story will be updated.

Thirteen new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Maine Friday, bringing the statewide total to 168.

Maine also reported on Friday the first death of a person who had tested positive for the coronavirus. A man in his 80s in Cumberland County died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Thirty individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19. Twenty-four Mainers who previously tested positive have recovered from the coronavirus and have been released from isolation.

The number of Mainers who have tested negative for COVID-19 currently stands at 3,394, the same number reported on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

A majority of the cases have been in Maine residents over age 50, while slightly more women than men have caught the coronavirus.

Cumberland County has been hit hardest by the coronavirus, with 92 confirmed cases. York County — which Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, on Thursday said was now experiencing community spread — has 33 confirmed cases.

Other cases have been detected in Androscoggin (6), Franklin (1), Kennebec (6), Knox (2), Lincoln (5), Oxford (8), Penobscot (6), Sagadahoc (4) and Waldo (2) counties.

As of Friday morning, the virus has sickened 85,381 people in all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and caused 1,271 deaths, according to The New York Times. New York has been the hardest-hit state, with nearly 39,000 cases and more than 400 deaths.