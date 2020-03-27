Maine reports first coronavirus death

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• March 27, 2020 10:54 am

Updated: March 27, 2020 11:11 am

A man in his 80s in Cumberland county died after testing positive for COVID-19, marking the state’s first death of a person who had tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a news release on Friday from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This is a sad day for the State of Maine. I know I join countless people in extending my condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time,” said Governor Janet Mills. “Our state is a family. And while we mourn the loss of a member of our Maine family today, I find strength and solace in knowing that we will support one another and that, together, we will get through this.”

As of noon on March 26, the Maine CDC had confirmed 155 positive tests and 3,394 negative tests for COVID-19, and the U.S. CDC was reporting 994 deaths of people in the United States who had tested positive for COVID-19.