10 deaths, 456 coronavirus cases confirmed in Maine

• April 4, 2020 11:02 am

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public.

This story will be updated.

Maine has reported another 24 cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 456.

The virus has been reported in 15 of Maine’s 16 counties, according to the latest information from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The only one without a confirmed case is Piscataquis County. The greatest numbers of cases have been reported in Cumberland and York counties.

Eighty-three patients have gone to the hospital with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and 140 have recovered from it.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

Also on Saturday, the Maine CDC announced 1 new death of a person who contracted COVID-19. Information about their age and where they lived wasn’t immediately available .

The new figures come after Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday that people arriving in Maine from out-of-state must self-quarantine for 14 days or face a misdemeanor charge, as part of an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by people fleeing other states. Beginning at 12 p.m. Sunday, Mills has also suspended the operations of lodging businesses such as hotels, motels, inns and campgrounds.