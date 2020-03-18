EMMC walk-in care patient tests positive for coronavirus

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• March 18, 2020 3:56 pm

As of noon Wednesday, March 18, 30 Maine residents have been confirmed positive and 12 others are presumed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state.

A patient who sought care at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center’s walk-in care center on Union Street in Bangor has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The hospital said Wednesday afternoon that the Maine Center for Disease Control confirmed that one of the walk-in care center’s patients tested positive for the virus. The patient is in self-isolation and has not required further care at EMMC facilities, the hospital said.

Earlier Wednesday, the Maine CDC confirmed the first positive test for coronavirus in Penobscot County.

Elsewhere in the Northern Light Health hospital system, a worker at a Mercy Hospital practice in Portland tested positive for the novel virus earlier this week, shutting down two of the hospital’s affiliated, off-site practices.