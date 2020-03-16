Portland hospital worker tests positive for coronavirus

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• March 16, 2020 4:37 pm

As of 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, eight Maine residents have been confirmed positive and nine others are presumed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state.

One of the 17 people in Maine presumed to have the coronavirus works at Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland, according to the hospital’s parent group.

The employee works at a location outside of the hospital’s main campuses and authorities have been reaching out to people who had contact with the person, Northern Light Health said.

The hospital did not say what position the worker holds and how much contact the person may have had with patients.