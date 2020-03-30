2 doctors at Rockport hospital test positive for coronavirus

Stephen Betts | BDN Stephen Betts | BDN

• March 30, 2020 9:30 am

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

Two doctors at a Rockport hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Courier-Gazette reports that both of them had minimal contact with patients at Pen Bay Medical Center and had isolated themselves when they noticed symptoms of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

The doctors’ symptoms are currently mild, the newspaper reports.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

About three dozen health care workers have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That includes a nurse at Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast and a provider at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.

Health care workers are among those most at risk because of their close contact with those already sick with the coronavirus and a shortage of protective equipment, according to The Lancet.

There are now 253 confirmed cases of the coronavirus spread across 12 Maine counties, including four in Knox County, where the Rockport hospital is located, according to the Maine CDC.