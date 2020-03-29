253 cases of coronavirus now confirmed in Maine

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• March 29, 2020 11:54 am

Updated: March 29, 2020 12:01 pm

Forty-two new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Maine on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

That brings the statewide total to 253 in 12 of Maine’s 16 counties, up from 89 cases a week ago. The biggest rise was in Cumberland County, with 22 new cases.

With the number of new cases escalating in Maine, Gov. Janet Mills last Tuesday ramped up the state’s fight against the virus by ordering public-facing businesses that are non-essential to close. Portland, South Portland and Brunswick issued emergency “stay-at-home” orders limiting the movement of residents to essential activities like grocery shopping and exercise. The temporary orders in each town may be extended in efforts to stop the virus’ spread.

“This increase is concerning. But it is consistent with the anticipated spread of cases in number and geography,” Dr. Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine CDC, said during a Saturday press briefing.

Last Friday, the state reported the first coronavirus-related death, a man in his 80s in Cumberland County who had previously tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.