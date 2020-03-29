Maine CDC: 2 more Mainers die from coronavirus

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• March 29, 2020 2:32 pm

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

This story will be updated.

Two more people who tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus have died, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The individuals were a woman in her 80s from Cumberland County and a man in his 60s from Cumberland County, the Maine CDC said Sunday.

Both individuals were hospitalized at the time of their deaths. Due to privacy laws, the Maine CDC is limited in releasing further details.

The first death of an individual in Maine who tested positive for COVID-19, which is caused by the coronavirus, was reported on Friday. That individual was a man in his 80s from Cumberland County.

As of noon today, the Maine CDC has reported 253 positive tests for COVID-19. Of those 253 patients, 45 have been hospitalized and 41 have recovered.