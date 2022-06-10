Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to mid-70s from north to south, with sunny skies in the south and a chance for showers up north. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer has died and 329 more COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,401. Check our COVID-19 tracker for more information.

After months of waiting, the Biden administration announced that it has ordered millions of vaccines for young children, with nearly 5 millions doses available for when shots are authorized for children under the age of 5.

Jacob Poitraw was a kind and giving soul who had sought help many times for his mental illness, his mother said.

Maine plans to only soft-launch a new national mental health hotline next month until its provider can increase staffing ahead to handle higher call volumes.

They are seeking unspecified amounts of punitive and compensatory damages outlined in a 50-page lawsuit.

Sadie Samuels is well known for her lobster rolls in Belfast and beyond.

Gil Reed actually got his permit a year ago. But then he broke his ankle.

PLUS: Everything you need to know about Maine’s moose hunt

Nearly two-thirds of voters who had requested absentee ballots were registered Democrats.

ALSO: Here’s your guide to Maine’s June 14 election

Maine’s ethics watchdog determined Mike Tipping had no role in an endorsement from his employer.

“Now is not a time for bills we all know will fail. Congress should not simply focus on ‘doing something’ but rather on doing something of substance that can pass into law,” he said.

Not only were homes substantially cheaper, but Mainers could pay their home off faster.

AND: Read our ongoing coverage of Maine housing and real estate

First-time homebuyers often are straddled with student loan debt and don’t have the savings for a downpayment or the financial track record to qualify for a mortgage.

The audit will involve interviewing and surveying students and staff to evaluate where schools can improve to become more inclusive.

That’s part of an investigation into the spread of “forever chemicals” from the former Air Force base.

There are more than two dozen North American sparrow species, and 16 are found in Maine.

In other Maine news…

Artist of Maine’s labor history mural to paint large wall in downtown Ellsworth

Visually stunning play at UMaine transports audience to England’s moors

Bangor pedestrian fatally struck by truck has been identified

Woman killed in Lewiston crash has been identified

Man killed in Wilton rollover

Island residents don’t want the DOT to take away their connection to Stonington’s quarry past

Former lawyer for Donald Trump is the new co-owner of a Boothbay business

Bath Iron Works awarded $54 million under extended destroyer contract

Biddeford may cut beach hours amid shortage of lifeguards

Right whales face uncertain future even as their population stabilizes

Bangor teen rises above field of more than 50 contestants to win Maine writers competition

South Portland standout joins Nokomis’ Cooper Flagg in earning Duke scholarship offer

Man accused of entering Aroostook school and spraying fire extinguisher

Portland student detained after reportedly bringing airsoft magazines onto school bus

Man has been exposing himself and following women in Portland