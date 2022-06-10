Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to mid-70s from north to south, with sunny skies in the south and a chance for showers up north. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another Mainer has died and 329 more COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,401. Check our COVID-19 tracker for more information.
After months of waiting, the Biden administration announced that it has ordered millions of vaccines for young children, with nearly 5 millions doses available for when shots are authorized for children under the age of 5.
Mother says mental health system failed Presque Isle man killed in police shooting
Jacob Poitraw was a kind and giving soul who had sought help many times for his mental illness, his mother said.
Staffing issues will slow rollout of Maine’s new 988 mental health hotline
Maine plans to only soft-launch a new national mental health hotline next month until its provider can increase staffing ahead to handle higher call volumes.
Millinocket’s former police chief and town manager say they were targets of a ‘campaign of disparagement’
They are seeking unspecified amounts of punitive and compensatory damages outlined in a 50-page lawsuit.
Popular lobster food truck to expand in downtown Belfast building
Sadie Samuels is well known for her lobster rolls in Belfast and beyond.
This Mainer will take part in the moose hunt after a 42-year wait
Gil Reed actually got his permit a year ago. But then he broke his ankle.
PLUS: Everything you need to know about Maine’s moose hunt
Absentee voting favors Maine Democrats ahead of Tuesday’s primaries
Nearly two-thirds of voters who had requested absentee ballots were registered Democrats.
ALSO: Here’s your guide to Maine’s June 14 election
Progressive Maine Senate candidate won’t face ethics probe over employer’s endorsement
Maine’s ethics watchdog determined Mike Tipping had no role in an endorsement from his employer.
Jared Golden breaks ranks with House Democrats to reject gun control bill
“Now is not a time for bills we all know will fail. Congress should not simply focus on ‘doing something’ but rather on doing something of substance that can pass into law,” he said.
What it was like to buy a Maine home in 1940
Not only were homes substantially cheaper, but Mainers could pay their home off faster.
AND: Read our ongoing coverage of Maine housing and real estate
What to consider when helping your child buy a 1st home
First-time homebuyers often are straddled with student loan debt and don’t have the savings for a downpayment or the financial track record to qualify for a mortgage.
What Bangor schools are doing to tackle racism
The audit will involve interviewing and surveying students and staff to evaluate where schools can improve to become more inclusive.
PFAS researchers at Loring ask residents how they use local water sources
That’s part of an investigation into the spread of “forever chemicals” from the former Air Force base.
This is the key to identifying Maine’s 16 varieties of sparrows
There are more than two dozen North American sparrow species, and 16 are found in Maine.
In other Maine news…
Artist of Maine’s labor history mural to paint large wall in downtown Ellsworth
Visually stunning play at UMaine transports audience to England’s moors
Bangor pedestrian fatally struck by truck has been identified
Woman killed in Lewiston crash has been identified
Island residents don’t want the DOT to take away their connection to Stonington’s quarry past
Former lawyer for Donald Trump is the new co-owner of a Boothbay business
Bath Iron Works awarded $54 million under extended destroyer contract
Biddeford may cut beach hours amid shortage of lifeguards
Right whales face uncertain future even as their population stabilizes
Bangor teen rises above field of more than 50 contestants to win Maine writers competition
South Portland standout joins Nokomis’ Cooper Flagg in earning Duke scholarship offer
Man accused of entering Aroostook school and spraying fire extinguisher
Portland student detained after reportedly bringing airsoft magazines onto school bus
Man has been exposing himself and following women in Portland