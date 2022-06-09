A prominent trial lawyer who represented former President Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial is the new owner of the Carousel Marina and Whales Tale Pub in Boothbay.

Michael van der Veen and his family purchased the business from former owner Jack Cogswell on June 3, according to the Boothbay Register. Michael van der Veen will be a co-owner of the business along with his two daughters, Jax van der Veen and Emma Rose van der Veen.

The family, based in Pennsylvania, has frequented the Boothbay area and have held seasonal residence there since the 1970s, the Register reported.

Emma Rose and Jax van der Veen reportedly worked summer jobs at the marina for a number of years, which helped encourage their decision to purchase the business.

The van der Veen family plans to maintain the marina operations as Cogswell had run it, and Cogswell will be staying on at the marina until October. The family hopes to have the pub up and running by June 19 with a new point of sale system.