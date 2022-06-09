A man has been exposing himself and following women around Portland.

Over the last week, Portland police said there have been at least four reports about a man exposing himself and exhibiting lewd behavior in area parks and trails.

There have been two incidents happened at Capisic Pond Trail and two at Baxter Woods.

In several instances, the suspect has followed women despite the victims yelling or even getting out their phone to record him, according to police.

Patrols have been increased in these areas and police advised people to stay aware of their surroundings.

Police have not yet released a description or image of the suspect.

Witnesses can call the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.