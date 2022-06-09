Bath Iron Works has been awarded an additional $54 million under an extended contract to service the U.S. Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

That comes after the Bath shipyard was awarded a $55 million contract extension last June. This current extension will be in place through June 2023.

As part of that contract, the shipyard will continue to provide configuration management, logistics, supply chain, engineering and design services for the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, BIW said Thursday.

The shipyard has provided those services for the two shipyards building the destroyers since 1987.

“This contract extension enables BIW to continue to provide the most accurate, up-to-date engineering and design services for new DDG 51 class destroyers,” said Chuck Krugh, the shipyard’s president. “Our team is currently performing the fiscal year 2023 upgrade with the next-generation enhancements to the Arleigh Burke class that will ensure DDG 51s remain the most advanced surface combatants in an increasingly complex world.”

Krugh was appointed president of the shipyard in May after the sudden departure of Dirk Lesko earlier this year.

The Bath shipyard is currently building the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers Carl M. Levin, John Basilone, Harvey C. Barnum Jr. and Patrick Gallagher, as well as the Flight III configuration destroyers Louis H. Wilson Jr., William Charette and Quentin Walsh.