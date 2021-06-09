Bath Iron Works has been granted an additional $55 million from the U.S. Navy to conduct yard lead services supporting the DDG-51 class Guided Missile Destroyer program.

The shipyard received $55,118,975 as part of an already existing contract with the Navy to bolster the military branch’s mission.

Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Reps. Jared Golden and Chellie Pingree helped to secure the additional funding.

“At a time when many American adversaries are increasing their naval capabilities, investing in the DDG-51 destroyer is vitally important to our national security,” the Maine delegation said.