Gulfstream Aerospace executive Charles Krugh has been tapped by General Dynamics to lead Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works, officials said Thursday.

Krugh has served in a variety of aerospace manufacturing roles, and will be tasked with keeping the shipyard and its 7,000 workers on schedule after falling behind on deliveries.

“Chuck’s leadership, proven track record in manufacturing and expertise in managing complex supply chains will be an enabler to Bath Iron Works as it expands and increases the pace of shipbuilding for the U.S. Navy,” said Robert E. Smith, General Dynamics’ executive vice president for marine systems.

Former Bath Iron Works President Dirk Lesko resigned abruptly last month.

Lesko led the shipyard through a reset after his predecessor’s stormy relationship with the workforce and then dealt with a tumultuous period that included a pandemic and his own labor troubles including a strike.

Bath Iron Works is one of two shipyards that build destroyers for the Navy.

