A Baxter Academy student was reported to police on Thursday for wearing a black tactical vest with what appeared to be rifle cartridges attached to the vest when entering a school bus.

The 17-year-old student was reported to the school by a bus driver, and Baxter Academy officials then called police, according to Maj. Robert Martin of the Portland Police Department.

Once officers were able to assess what the student was wearing, it was determined that the cartridges attached to the vest were airsoft rifle cartridges. The student was not in possession of a firearm or airsoft rifle at the time, but had CO2 canisters and a butterfly knife, according to Martin.

While there were approximately 20 students on board the bus at the time that the student was reported, no one was injured.

The student was released into the custody of his parents, and an investigation has been opened to determine whether the student will face any criminal charges.