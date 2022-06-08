Maine’s annual moose permit lottery — and subsequent moose hunting season — is a rite of passage for Mainers who make enjoying the great outdoors their lifestyle.

Before you apply for that permit or take a hike looking for that prize bull, here’s a basic guide to what you need to know about Moose hunting in Maine.

The basics

Maine’s moose hunt is a “permit-only” hunt : Moose hunt permits are allotted through a lottery system. Applications for the lottery are typically opened by Jan. 31 and accepted into the second week of May. The lottery is drawn and winners are announced in early June. The number of permits allotted varies from year to year as wildlife management strategies evolve.

: Moose hunt permits are allotted through a lottery system. Applications for the lottery are typically opened by Jan. 31 and accepted into the second week of May. The lottery is drawn and winners are announced in early June. The number of permits allotted varies from year to year as wildlife management strategies evolve. Permit restrictions/allowances: The permittee must be eligible to obtain a Maine big game hunting license, either currently or by the opening day of the moose hunting season. All applicants 16 years of age and older must comply with Maine’s hunter safety law before a hunting license can be issued. The hunter must be over the age of 10 by opening day of moose hunting season. A person who will not turn 10 by opening day is allowed to enter into the lottery and will be allotted points in the system but is not eligible to be awarded a permit.

The permittee must be eligible to obtain a Maine big game hunting license, either currently or by the opening day of the moose hunting season. All applicants 16 years of age and older must comply with Maine’s hunter safety law before a hunting license can be issued. The hunter must be over the age of 10 by opening day of moose hunting season. A person who will not turn 10 by opening day is allowed to enter into the lottery and will be allotted points in the system but is not eligible to be awarded a permit. Sub-permittees: The permittee is allowed to name one sub-permittee to accompany them on the hunt.

The permittee is allowed to name one sub-permittee to accompany them on the hunt. Bag limit: A hunter awarded a permit is allowed to bag one moose per season. The one-moose policy applies to the permittee or sub-permittee.

A hunter awarded a permit is allowed to bag one moose per season. The one-moose policy applies to the permittee or sub-permittee. Definitions: The definition of antlerless moose means: a moose without antlers. An antlerless moose permit allows the permittee to harvest a female moose without antlers or a male calf moose without antlers.

The definition of antlerless moose means: a moose without antlers. An antlerless moose permit allows the permittee to harvest a female moose without antlers or a male calf moose without antlers. Permits for 65 years old and older: A Maine resident 65 years of age or older with 30 points or more in the moose lottery system who applies for a moose permit is guaranteed a permit.

For general hunting guidelines, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife guide to Maine hunting rules and laws can be found here. Hunter safety information can be found here.

📍 Maine’s wildlife management districts To zoom in or out on the map, use the scroll wheel on your mouse or use the +/- buttons in the lower right.

Moose hunting FAQ

Making the most of the hunt

Hunting tips and tricks