Everything you need to know about voting in Maine on June 14 by Jessica Piper How to vote absentee in Maine’s June 14 election by Jessica Piper Races to watch Maine’s most interesting 2022 primaries are local by Michael Shepherd Congressional District 2 Republican primary Bruce Poliquin’s primary foe says she would align with Marjorie Taylor Greene and other GOP hardliners by Jessica Piper Bruce Poliquin needs to excite the Republican base to recapture Maine’s 2nd District by Jessica Piper Bruce Poliquin narrows money gap with Jared Golden ahead of likely 2022 rematch by Jessica Piper Bruce Poliquin runs on border politics but has few policy differences with Jared Golden by Jessica Piper State legislative races Maine could have the nation’s tightest legislative elections in 2022 by Jessica Piper Top Democrats accuse activist of ‘gutter politics’ in a messy Maine Senate primary by Jessica Piper District 7 special election A June campaign in Maine’s tourism mecca will test Democrats’ 2022 hopes by Jessica Piper The same Maine candidates are on the June ballot in 2 elections using different maps by Jessica Piper $100K pours into Maine election whose winner may never cast a vote by Jessica Piper Cumberland County district attorney George Soros spends big on effort to oust the Portland area’s top prosecutor by Caitlin Andrews Local races School board candidates in Hampden area want to move beyond controversial COVID debates by Lia Russell Managing growth and keeping taxes low are priorities for 2 Hermon council candidates by Judy Harrison The 5 candidates for Bangor council agree that the city needs more housing by Lia Russell A Penobscot County town will decide this month whether to remain dry by Kathleen O'Brien Voters in a small Maine island town may pull the plug on a broadband project by Caitlin Andrews Vacant and newly filled clerk jobs are a concern ahead of Maine’s primary elections by Samantha Hogan, Maine Monitor