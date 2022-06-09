A man is accused of entering a high school and spraying a fire extinguisher.

The man entered Caribou High School on Thursday morning through a lobby entrance, WAGM-TV reported. From there, he made his way to the school’s science wing, where he was confronted by staff members, grabbed the fire extinguisher and sprayed it before fleeing, WAGM reported.

Police said the man was in custody but his name was not immediately disclosed Thursday morning.

Students were blocked off from part of the building while emergency workers and school staff cleaned and ventilated the building.