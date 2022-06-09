The pedestrian who was fatally struck by a truck in Bangor on Wednesday has been identified.

Charles R. Barriault, 84, was struck by a pickup truck driven by 44-year-old Ryan Pinkham of Bangor about 7:20 a.m. at the entrance to the Cedar Falls Mobile Home Park on Finson Road, according to Sgt. Wade Betters, a spokesperson for the Bangor Police Department.

Barriault, who lived in the mobile home park, was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, where he later died.

Pinkham was not hurt in the collision, Betters said Thursday.

Betters said no charges have been filed but the death remains under investigation.

Wednesday’s death brings to six the number of pedestrians killed in Maine this year, according to the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety.