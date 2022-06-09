The woman killed in a three-vehicle crash in Lewiston on Wednesday has been identified.

Shari Williams, 60, of Auburn was sitting in the back of a Volkswagen stopped in traffic on Lisbon Street, near Scribner Boulevard, about 2:40 p.m. when a speeding 2000 Ford F250 driven by 37-year-old Ryan Curran of Sabattus rear-ended the vehicle, according to Lt. Derrick St. Laurent, a spokesperson for the Lewiston Police Department.

The impact sent the Volkswagen into a 207 Chevrolet cargo van, injuring multiple people.

Williams succumbed to her injuries, while all others hurt in the crash were in stable condition, St. Laurent said.

Curran was arrested and charged with violating his probation. He is expected to face other charges, including operating a motor vehicle after suspension.