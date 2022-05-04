Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 50s to high 40s from north to south, with rain throughout the state. See what else is in store this week on our weather page. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today. Here’s a look at today’s gas prices.

Four more Mainers have died and another 1,198 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state since Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 2,291. Check out our tracker for more information.

There are now 162 Mainers infected with the virus in hospitals across the state. That’s up from 104 just 10 days ago and the most since March 3.

“I never thought it would be rolled back in my lifetime,” a Bethel woman said. “I’m not sure whether I’m more furious or insulted.”

There are rival bills to codify Roe in federal law, but they are on track to fail unless supporters agree to end the filibuster to pass them.

Hundreds gather at Maine rallies to protest leaked abortion decision

How Maine conservatives plan to restrict abortion rights

Hear Susan Collins predict Roe would survive just after Trump cemented high-court majority

Susan Collins reacts to leaked Supreme Court abortion decision

Janet Mills vows to defend abortion rights after draft Supreme Court decision leaks

The numbers signal this could be the most expensive gubernatorial race in Maine history.

He had “literally thousands of videos of very young children being sexually abused,” Glenn Lang of Maine State Police wrote in the affidavit.

PLUS: A judge on Tuesday granted a motion by Eliot Cutler’s defense attorney for permission to access the internet despite longstanding child porn addiction.

The treasurer did not have access to the accounts and the town had no knowledge of the accounts’ existence for years.

While it may never be possible to completely eliminate ticks from the landscape, there are steps people can take to help control tick populations.

While only $1,000 more expensive on average, it cuts against Connecticut’s higher cost of living.

Nearly one out of every 10 people in Ogunquit had moved from another state within the past year, among the highest rates for any community in Maine.

The total economic impact of a typical home sale in the state amounted to $134,500 in 2021, well above the U.S. average.

The two businesses are among a handful of recent additions to downtown, which has been gradually building back since a 2019 fire left a hole along Main Street.

“A lot of people heard it, felt it, thought houses were exploding because there was a bottleneck situation in our area [and] so many people jumped on Facebook.”

Top city and town posts can be left without permanent replacements for months.

The cooperative entry will still be known as the Valley Mustangs and players will continue to wear the traditional gold and black colors.

Susan Collins nudged from top spot on bipartisan index after 8-year run

Bangor man arrested in nightclub shooting while police seek 3 others

Man dies in Down East crash

Bicyclist who died in Portland crash identified

Prospect halts industrial development in wake of granite quarry proposal

Another medical provider in Maine is terminating its contract with Anthem

Only Catholic religion class held during school hours in Maine will remain

Old Town buys vacant building in attempt to attract businesses downtown

