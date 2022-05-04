Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 50s to high 40s from north to south, with rain throughout the state. See what else is in store this week on our weather page. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Four more Mainers have died and another 1,198 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state since Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 2,291. Check out our tracker for more information.
There are now 162 Mainers infected with the virus in hospitals across the state. That’s up from 104 just 10 days ago and the most since March 3.
Mainers who had abortions are outraged by Supreme Court’s draft opinion overturning Roe
“I never thought it would be rolled back in my lifetime,” a Bethel woman said. “I’m not sure whether I’m more furious or insulted.”
Maine’s senators want abortion rights protected. They don’t want to end the filibuster to do it.
There are rival bills to codify Roe in federal law, but they are on track to fail unless supporters agree to end the filibuster to pass them.
More on the Supreme Court’s draft opinion:
Hundreds gather at Maine rallies to protest leaked abortion decision
How Maine conservatives plan to restrict abortion rights
Hear Susan Collins predict Roe would survive just after Trump cemented high-court majority
Susan Collins reacts to leaked Supreme Court abortion decision
Janet Mills vows to defend abortion rights after draft Supreme Court decision leaks
Janet Mills extends fundraising edge over Paul LePage in early 2022
The numbers signal this could be the most expensive gubernatorial race in Maine history.
Eliot Cutler had ‘thousands of videos’ of child sex abuse, police say
He had “literally thousands of videos of very young children being sexually abused,” Glenn Lang of Maine State Police wrote in the affidavit.
PLUS: A judge on Tuesday granted a motion by Eliot Cutler’s defense attorney for permission to access the internet despite longstanding child porn addiction.
School department kept Millinocket in the dark about bank accounts holding $630K
The treasurer did not have access to the accounts and the town had no knowledge of the accounts’ existence for years.
Keeping ticks out of your yard requires a precise attack plan
While it may never be possible to completely eliminate ticks from the landscape, there are steps people can take to help control tick populations.
It’s now cheaper to buy a home in Connecticut than it is in Maine
While only $1,000 more expensive on average, it cuts against Connecticut’s higher cost of living.
Out-of-staters are flocking to this southern Maine resort town
Nearly one out of every 10 people in Ogunquit had moved from another state within the past year, among the highest rates for any community in Maine.
This chart shows how a home sale benefits the Maine economy
The total economic impact of a typical home sale in the state amounted to $134,500 in 2021, well above the U.S. average.
2 new Old Town businesses showcase Portuguese food and craft coffee beans
The two businesses are among a handful of recent additions to downtown, which has been gradually building back since a 2019 fire left a hole along Main Street.
3 months after Piscataquis rejected broadband funding, official couldn’t communicate during earthquake
“A lot of people heard it, felt it, thought houses were exploding because there was a bottleneck situation in our area [and] so many people jumped on Facebook.”
‘Dearth of applicants’ stalls Maine municipalities’ attempts to fill top government jobs
Top city and town posts can be left without permanent replacements for months.
Maine’s northernmost towns are getting a high school football team
The cooperative entry will still be known as the Valley Mustangs and players will continue to wear the traditional gold and black colors.
In other Maine news …
Susan Collins nudged from top spot on bipartisan index after 8-year run
Bangor man arrested in nightclub shooting while police seek 3 others
Bicyclist who died in Portland crash identified
Prospect halts industrial development in wake of granite quarry proposal
Another medical provider in Maine is terminating its contract with Anthem
Only Catholic religion class held during school hours in Maine will remain
Old Town buys vacant building in attempt to attract businesses downtown