A man died early Tuesday morning after crashing into parked cars along Route 191 in Meddybemps.

Austin Porter, 26, of Alexander was southbound in a black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he crossed the centerline and went into the shoulder of the northbound lane, overcorrected, and went across the road into the southbound shoulder and into some parked cars, according to the Maine State Police.

Porter was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, officials said.

More articles from the BDN