Gov. Janet Mills has vowed to defend abortion rights as the Supreme Court appears poised to strike down Roe v. Wade.

Politico published Monday evening a nearly 100-page draft decision written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito that would upend the nearly 50-year-old precedent set by Roe v. Wade. Other outlets such as the Associated Press have not independently verified the document.

The leak was unparalleled in the high court’s modern history, with some observers comparing it to the publication of the Pentagon papers, the U.S. government’s secret history of the Vietnam War.

Mills, a Democrat, said late Monday night that the Supreme Court’s apparent decision casts a cloud of uncertainty over “countless women across Maine and America who are worried right now” about access to abortion services.

“Well, I want to be very clear: unlike an apparent majority of the Supreme Court, I do not consider the rights of women to be dispensable. And I pledge that as long as I am Governor, I will fight with everything I have to protect reproductive rights and to preserve access to reproductive health care in the face of every and any threat to it — whether from politicians in Augusta or Supreme Court Justices in Washington,” Mills said.

Since becoming governor, Mills has expanded abortion rights in the state, signing into law bills to require private and public health insurers to cover abortion procedures, allow physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses to perform abortions and create buffer zones around abortion clinics to prevent harassment.

Monday night’s news is likely to make the fight over abortion rights a major issue in the midterm elections. Already in Maine, Republicans have said they will target those measures approved by Mills, especially if the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade. Democrats rushed to raise funds for the election-year fight in the wake of the leak.

Either Senator Collins was lied to by Brett Kavanaugh or;



Senator Collins did not actually ask about Roe and she drew her own conclusions or;



Senator Collins lied to us about Kavanaugh’s position.



No matter the answer: torching #RoeVWade will be her legacy. pic.twitter.com/mFpgtChOoE — Ryan Fecteau 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpeakerFecteau) May 3, 2022

Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, a Democrat, blasted U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in a Tuesday morning tweet, saying that “torching #RoeVWade will be her legacy.” Collins, a Republican, voted to confirm conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, both of whom were roundly criticized by supporters of abortion rights.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of the 1st District called the leaked decision “devastating.”

“But it is only a *draft* opinion and ABORTION REMAINS LEGAL in this country. We cannot go back to criminalizing women’s health care,” she said in a tweet.

More articles from the BDN