The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision protecting women’s rights to abortion, according to a draft majority opinion circulated inside the court, Politico reported.

Politico said it obtained the initial draft majority opinion, which was signed by Justice Samuel Alito.

The Supreme Court heard two hours of arguments in December, and all six Republican-appointed justices indicated they would let states start banning abortion far earlier than the court’s precedents now allow.

Two justices, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, suggested at the hearing that they might go further and overturn Roe v. Wade ruling. Kavanaugh listed a series of famous cases, including decisions that outlawed school segregation and legalized gay marriage, that overturned precedents.

Joe Schneider, Bloomberg News

