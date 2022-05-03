Another medical provider in Maine has announced that it’s terminating its contract with Anthem.

Fore River Urology, an independent medical practice in Portland, will no longer be an in-network provider as of Aug. 1 for patients with commercial Anthem plans and as of Sept. 1 for patients with Anthem Medicare Advantage coverage.

In a letter sent to 10,000 patients who have been covered by Anthem during the past three years, Fore River Urology said it’s been trying to negotiate a contract renewal with the insurance company for months. But the practice said Anthem is unwilling to reimburse at rates that will cover the cost of providing services.

A spokesperson for Fore River Urology said current reimbursement rates with Anthem haven’t changed since 2017, but medical inflation has grown nearly 15 percent.

The announcement from the independent medical group comes nearly one month after MaineHealth announced that Maine Medical Center in Portland will no longer be an in-network provider for commercial Anthem plans next year due to payment disputes.

Several independent providers have also complained that the insurance company routinely denies claims and delays payments for months.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine spokesperson Stephanie DuBois said Fore River Urology is demanding a nearly 50 percent increase in reimbursement rates. She said Anthem has offered substantial but reasonable increases over the next several years, which have been rejected.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.

