A cyclist who died following a crash with another vehicle in Portland on Saturday has been identified.

Christina Holt, 44, of Portland collided with a car driven by Hilary Perrey, 31, of Westbrook on the corner of Mellen Street and Park Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Portland police spokesperson David Singer.

Holt was taken to Maine Medical Center where she later died. Perrey was hospitalized at a separate facility for minor injuries.

Following an investigation, it was determined that Perrey was not at fault for the crash and no charges are expected to be filed, police said.

More articles from the BDN