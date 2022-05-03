A cyclist who died following a crash with another vehicle in Portland on Saturday has been identified.
Christina Holt, 44, of Portland collided with a car driven by Hilary Perrey, 31, of Westbrook on the corner of Mellen Street and Park Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Portland police spokesperson David Singer.
Holt was taken to Maine Medical Center where she later died. Perrey was hospitalized at a separate facility for minor injuries.
Following an investigation, it was determined that Perrey was not at fault for the crash and no charges are expected to be filed, police said.