A cyclist who was badly injured in a Portland crash on Saturday has died.

The 44-year-old woman, who has not been identified pending notification of family, died on Saturday evening after being transported to Maine Medical Center, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The cyclist collided with a car on the corner of Mellen Street and Park Avenue at around 2:30 Saturday, according to Portland police spokesperson David Singer.

The driver of the vehicle, a 31-year-old woman, was hospitalized at a separate facility for minor injuries.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation, and as of Saturday, no charges had been filed.

More articles from the BDN