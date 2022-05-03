U.S. Sen. Susan Collins on Tuesday fell from her perch as the most bipartisan senator after an eight-year run atop a national index.

That announcement comes as Collins is under fire again for her support for conservative Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh in the wake of a leaked draft decision gutting the landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade.

Collins ranked number two among senators for her bipartisan score for the 117th Congress in the Lugar Center and Georgetown University McCourt School of Public Policy’s Bipartisan Index. U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, a New Hampshire Democrat, leapfrogged ahead of Collins to claim the top spot.

Maine’s junior senator, independent Angus King, ranked as 20th on the index. That’s up from 37th last year.

In the U.S. House, U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, a Democrat from the 2nd District, surged ahead to seventh among 435 representatives, up from 77th last year, while U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat from the 1st District, slipped to 164th from 125th.

Ranking is based on how often lawmakers co-sponsor legislation from those in a different party and their bills attract co-sponsors from across the aisle.

Collins has long touted her willingness to work across the aisle, drawing at times scorn and praise from Republicans and Democrats alike. But in recent years, she has drawn sharp criticism over her votes to confirm Gorsuch and Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, though she later drew the ire of conservatives for voting against confirming Trump’s third high court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

Her historic reelection to the Senate was her most narrow in recent years, losing support among more Democratic-leaning voters following the Kavanaugh confirmation.

That ire was rekindled after Politico published Monday evening a leaked draft decision, in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, that would upend the nearly 50-year-old precedent on abortion rights in the United States.

On Tuesday, Collins said the leaked draft, if true, is “inconsistent” with what both justices told her in meetings in her office ahead of their confirmation. She had touted assurances from both that they respected precedent and would not let their personal views on abortion inform court decisions.

