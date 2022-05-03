AUGUSTA, Maine – Gov. Janet Mills extended her campaign cash advantage over former Gov. Paul LePage in the first four months of 2022, with both candidates’ numbers signaling what could be the most expensive gubernatorial race in Maine history.

The incumbent Democratic governor’s campaign said in a release that she had taken in nearly $1.1 million between January and April, bringing her total campaign fundraising this election cycle to more than $2.7 million — nearly totaling the just over $3 million she received during the entire 2018 cycle.

Mills also reported having more than $2 million cash on hand as of April 26, the end date for this campaign finance reporting period.

The campaign’s release came ahead of Tuesday’s midnight campaign finance deadline.

LePage’s campaign said it had $855,000 cash on hand as of April 26 but did not say Tuesday how much the former governor had raised through late April.

Instead, his campaign sent a press release Tuesday afternoon touting a surge in new donors. His campaign had not yet filed the formal finance report that is due Tuesday, and a spokesperson did not respond to an inquiry about how much he had raised.

The former Republican governor’s campaign noted that the cash on hand numbers were higher than at this time during his 2014 campaign and that he had previously won elections despite being outspent. He won reelection in 2014 despite being outraised by Democratic challenger Mike Michaud by more than $1 million in a three-way race that also included independent Eliot Cutler.

Mills outpaced LePage in fundraising during the 2021 calendar year and had $1.3 million cash left at the end of December compared with roughly $600,000 for his campaign.

Gubernatorial candidates are required to file campaign finance reports with Maine’s ethics regulator on Tuesday covering the period up to 42 days ahead of the primary, although both Mills and LePage are running unopposed in their parties’ respective primary elections. Neither had yet filed their official reports as of Tuesday afternoon.

Several long-shot unenrolled candidates are trying to make the ballot as well.

