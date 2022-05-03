If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

This story will be updated.

After being forwarded a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploted Children, police in January found a video of an adult man sexually assaulting a girl who was between 4 and 6 years old in Cutler’s Dropbox account, according to a state police affidavit in a child porn investigation of the former gubernatorial candidate. Dropbox had notified the national organization about the existence of the video in December.

Cutler had “literally thousands of videos of very young children being sexually abused,” Glenn Lang of Maine State Police wrote in the affidavit.

Hundreds of pictures and videos were of a teenage girl who was coerced into sharing sexual images of herself from when she was 15 to 17 years old, which Cutler later downloaded through his Dropbox account, police said.

After finding the images allegedly connected with Cutler’s online account, Maine State Police obtained a search warrant to seize and search electronic devices found at his homes in Brooklin and Portland. Police searched the homes on March 23 and, in Brooklin, they seized 30 digital devices that may have been used to connect with Cutler’s Dropbox account, including iPods, laptops, desktops, external hard drives, thumb drives, electronic cameras and several flash cards.

The affidavit, a search warrant and the inventory of what police seized had been impounded by Justice Robert Murray.

