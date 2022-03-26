Officials with the Hancock County Jail said Eliot Cutler was still in custody. The Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit arrested Cutler without incident on Friday at a home he and his wife share in Brooklin, about 130 miles from Portland. The 75-year-old twice ran for governor as an independent, using his personal wealth to pay for the two unsuccessful campaigns.

Cutler’s attorney, Walt McKee, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday morning. Warrants were executed on two of Cutler’s homes earlier in the week.

Authorities said the investigation into Cutler began with a tip in December. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children informed Maine State Police that someone in Maine had either downloaded or uploaded a single illegal image.