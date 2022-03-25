If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

Two-time Maine gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler was arrested on Friday afternoon on felony charges related to possession of child pornography.

A Maine State Police spokesperson confirmed that Cutler, 75, would be arrested in Hancock County. Hancock County District Attorney Matthew Foster said he will be charged with four Class C counts of possessing sexually explicit material involving a child under age 12.

Cutler, an environmental lawyer who worked as an aide to the late Sen. Edmund Muskie of Maine and President Jimmy Carter in the 1960s and 1970s before becoming wealthy in international law and business, came within 10,000 votes of being elected governor of Maine when he ran as an independent in 2010. He ran again in 2014 but won only 8 percent of votes.