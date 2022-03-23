Two homes owned by well-known Maine political figure Eliot Cutler were being searched by state police on Wednesday after a two-month investigation.

Maine State Police and Portland police were at a Pine Street residence owned by Cutler on Wednesday after a two-month investigation, NewsCenter Maine reported.

A search was also carried out at a Brooklin residence on Naskeag Point Road owned by Cutler, Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety told the station.

Further details about the investigation were not available on Wednesday evening. Cutler did not respond to a call on Wednesday evening.

Cutler, a wealthy lawyer who was born and raised in Bangor, became well known in 2010 when he launched his first gubernatorial campaign as an independent candidate, narrowly losing to Republican Paul LePage.

Cutler ran again in 2014, but finished a distant third behind LePage and Democrat Mike Michaud.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly spelled Naskeag Point Road.