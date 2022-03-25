If you are concerned about a child being neglected or abused, call Maine’s 24-hour hotline at 800-452-1999 or 711 to speak with a child protective specialist. Calls may be made anonymously. For more information, visit this link.

Former Maine gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler admitted to state police executing a search warrant at his Brooklin home on Wednesday that they would find child pornography on his electronic devices, the Hancock County district attorney said late Friday.

The account from District Attorney Matthew Foster in an interview with the Bangor Daily News is the most detailed one released so far of the Wednesday raid of Cutler’s homes in Brooklin and Portland. He alleges that police witnessed Cutler inform his wife, Melanie, that he was in possession of child pornography and gave them access to at least one device.

When police arrived at his Brooklin farmhouse overlooking Blue Hill Bay, Cutler immediately responded by saying he wanted a lawyer present. But when police began seizing electronic devices under the warrant, he agreed to give them access to at least one of them.

“Basically, the conversation was between him and his wife while police were standing right there,” Foster said. “He told her they’re going to find child porn.”

Foster said the tips that led to charges against Cutler originally came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The first one came on Dec. 1. State police have said the formal investigation into Cutler lasted roughly two months.

Former Maine gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler bought Amen Farm on Naskeag Point Road in Brooklin in June 2019 for $1.5 million. He was at the home when state police on Wednesday executed a search warrant leading to child pornography charges against Cutler and admitted to possessing illegal material, a prosecutor said Friday. Credit: Bill Trotter / BDN

The district attorney said more charges are coming against Cutler as police review seized material. He also expected Cumberland County prosecutors to also file charges. Child pornography cases often are charged incrementally. Federal authorities often enter with charges of their own because images are commonly shared across state lines.

Cutler’s first charges amount to an allegation of possessing one different illegal image per month since tips began coming in on the case, Foster said.

Noting that police use a three-pronged test to assess the urgency of a child porn arrest that takes into account whether a suspected perpetrator possesses the material, admits it or has access to children, Foster said “two of the three” — all but the latter — applied to Cutler.

McKee, Cutler’s lawyer, hammered the late-Friday arrest in some of his first comments on the handling of the case. After Cutler was taken to the Hancock County Jail, he indicated hope that his client would be able to post the required $50,000 over the weekend and avoid a Monday court appearance. Bail conditions also include not possessing any internet-connected device or sexually explicit material, said state police spokesperson Shannon Moss.

“I’ve been dealing with the issues created by a completely unnecessary late Friday arrest, after the court has closed, for no good reason,” McKee said in an email.

The case against Cutler is one of the highest-profile ones ever brought against a prominent Maine political figure. Cutler, a wealthy lawyer born in Bangor, was an aide to U.S. Sen. Edmund Muskie and President Jimmy Carter in the 1960s and 1970s. He has been a major figure in international business and greater Portland’s civic world.

He returned to Maine politics as an independent gubernatorial candidate in 2010, narrowly losing to Republican Paul LePage after a late surge past the Democrat in the race. Cutler ran for governor again in 2014, but only mustered an also-ran performance at 8 percent of votes.