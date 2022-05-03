A Bangor man has been charged in connection with the most recent shooting outside two Harlow Street nightspots in the early hours of April 24, Bangor police said Tuesday.

Arrest warrants for three other men have been issued, according to Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters.

Andrae Dixon, 36, allegedly fired several shots at an occupied vehicle during the altercation. He was arrested Tuesday and charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and aggravated criminal mischief. Dixon was taken to the Penobscot County Jail and released after posting $500 cash bail.

Bangor police responded to reports of shots fired at 190 Harlow St. at about 1:15 a.m. April 24, according to Bangor police. 190 Harlow St., at the edge of downtown Bangor, is the site of both Half Acre Nightclub and Diamonds Gentleman’s Club.

A physical altercation among several Bangor nightclub customers early that morning escalated into a shooting that left one person with a gunshot wound, according to police.

Police have not released the identity or condition of the victim.

Warrants have been issued for the following men on the following charges:

Edward Evans, 33, of Bronx, New York, for elevated aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and assault; Eimel Evans, 28, of Augusta for criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and assault; and Horane Lawrence, 31, of Bar Harbor for criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

The Evans men are brothers, according to police.

As a result of the shooting and previous instances of violence, the state’s liquor licensing division has launched an investigation into the nightclubs.

The investigation, which would only address potential liquor law violations, came after state Sen. Joe Baldacci, D-Bangor, called on officials to consider rescinding the nightclubs’ liquor licenses if they can’t put a stop to the repeated violence.

Fights are not unusual on and around the property. Last August, a fight broke out between two customers waiting to enter one of the businesses and one of them began shooting, resulting in one injury. A Boston man was later arrested and charged with elevated aggravated assault.

Before that, Demetrius Snow was fatally stabbed in the parking lot of Half Acre in February 2020. Last May, a Penobscot County Superior Court jury found Rayshaun Moore guilty of murder.

Diamonds opened in 2012 in the spot previously occupied by Diva’s Gentleman’s Club.

The following year, at least 11 people there were arrested in different instances on various charges such as assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. Two men were arrested that April for punching a female entertainer in the face and causing her to lose a tooth, and one man was arrested that August for punching a hole in the club’s wall.

In 2017, two men were arrested on assault charges following a stabbing near Diamonds, police said at the time. Nearby residents have also complained about customers loitering and making noise after hours.

After the club’s 2012 opening, Bangor police were called to the area 50 times in a four-month span to deal with problems such as crime and noise.

