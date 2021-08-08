One man was arrested for his involvement in a shooting at a business at 190 Harlow St. in Bangor early Sunday morning, according to the Bangor Police Department.

Gaurionex Joaquin-Peguero, 28, of Boston, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged with elevated aggravated assault, a Class A felony, officials said.

Two Bangor police officers parked near 190 Harlow St. heard gunshots coming from the business and found patrons running and hiding behind vehicles in the parking lot, officials said. A vehicle fled from the scene as officers arrived.





Another Bangor police officer located and stopped the vehicle which led to a foot chase with the passenger. The passenger was later apprehended, police said. At the same time, a man arrived at an area emergency room with gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

An investigation revealed that a physical altercation occurred between two patrons waiting to enter the business and one of them began shooting.

Anyone in the area of 190 Harlow Street at the time of the shooting is asked to call Detective Dustin Dow at 207-947-7384 ext. 5729.

The investigation is ongoing.