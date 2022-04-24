A physical altercation among several Bangor nightclub customers early Sunday morning escalated into a shooting that left one person with a gunshot wound, according to police.

Bangor police responded to reports of shots fired at 190 Harlow Street at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, according to Det. Lt. Brent Beaulieu.

190 Harlow St., at the edge of downtown Bangor, is the site of both Half Acre Nightclub and Diamonds Gentleman’s Club.





When officers arrived, they discovered one person with a gunshot wound, who was taken to a local hospital. The suspected shooter fled the scene before the police arrived, Beaulieu said.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the shooting to call the Bangor Police Department at 207-947-7384, ext. 5736.