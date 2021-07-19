Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s from north to south, with rain and cloudy conditions across the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 56 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Four new deaths were also reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 882.

The University of Maine System expects to require all students to get the COVID-19 vaccine when one or more of the vaccines receives full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, system spokesperson Dan Demeritt said Friday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are increasing across the United States as the delta variant spreads, putting unvaccinated people in danger.

LePage reenters Maine politics in a different environment compared with 2010, when he won his first time for governor in a four-way race.

A primary issue for directing clients to hotels such as the Ramada has been that hotels don’t lend themselves to the level of monitoring needed for people who often have mental health and substance use disorder issues, Bangor City Manager Cathy Conlow said.

The waste — 1,400 spent nuclear fuel rods housed in 60 cement and steel canisters, plus four canisters of irradiated steel removed from the nuclear reactor when it was taken down — is safe for now, but can’t stay in Wiscasset forever.

The entry of Sen. Trey Stewart, a 27-year-old from Presque Isle who is serving his first term in the upper chamber, kickstarts the campaign against Sen. Jared Golden.

Even though the big rig and its cargo got hung up on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge in Prospect on Wednesday afternoon and again near the Asticou Inn in Northeast Harbor on Thursday, Mainers greeted superload driver Mike Saxton with donuts, cheers and appreciation rather than impatience and anger.

Wolfden Resources is under criticism for claims made to investors regarding Indigenous rights and the environmental impact the mine will have on the area’s water.

While officers need to meet basic standards for employment, there are no age requirements or terms of service that mandate retirement.

Holding heart-shaped signs high above their heads, they twist and turn, dancing to pounding rhythms blasting from a boombox at the corner of High and Congress streets.

In other Maine news:

1 dead after car crashes on Valley Avenue in Bangor

Augusta lawyer will wear mask during trial after state’s high court refuses to hear his appeal

Federal lawsuit over delayed access to Maine’s digital civil court records dismissed

Old Town man charged with Bangor murder can attend father’s funeral, judge decides

Damon’s Beverage to move from downtown Bangor to Hogan Road this fall

Old Town man who had 20-hour standoff with police to remain in jail, judge says

Maine man rescued by helicopter while trying to retrieve abandoned truck in woods

2 men sentenced for defrauding MaineCare of nearly $2M

Cumberland County motorcyclist crushed in collision with tractor trailer

3 injured in Westbrook deck collapse

Maine man killed while trying to save an injured cat in NH identified