A Cumberland County man was badly injured after a collision with a tractor trailer on Route 35 in Standish on Friday evening.

Raymond Taylor, 60, of Standish was riding his motorcycle on Route 35 when he attempted to pass a tractor trailer on the right hand side. The tractor trailer was making a wide right turn, and Taylor was crushed by the tractor trailer, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Taylor was not wearing a helmet when the accident happened. He suffered from significant injuries, and was transported to the Maine Medical Center.





Robert Walker, 39, of Gorham was hauling an excavator on the tractor trailer at the time of the accident. He was not hurt in the crash.

While the crash is being investigated, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said that driver inattention and failure to use proper passing procedures contributed to the circumstances of the accident.