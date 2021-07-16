Two men were sentenced on Friday for their role in a multi-million dollar MaineCare fraud conspiracy.

Abdirashid Ahmed, 41, of Lewiston was sentenced to two years in prison along with three years of supervised release, according to the Maine State District Attorney’s Office. Ahmed has been ordered to pay $1,863,264.83 in restitution funds to MaineCare.

Garat Osman, 35, of Auburn was sentenced to three years of probation, and must pay $544,097.78 in restitution.

The pair ran the scheme from November 2015 until May 2018 by submitting claims to MaineCare for services that were not rendered as billed, and received around $200 for each claim, according to the 2018 indictment. They defrauded MaineCare services of $1,863,264.83.

The two men initially pleaded not guilty in 2018, but reversed the plea in May 2019.

Ahmen and Osman had been owners or part owners of translator services, before conspiring with Lewiston-Auburn area mental health services to defraud the health care system. Throughout the scheme, Ahmen, Osman and other employees filed fraudulent claims through MaineCare for both counseling and interpreter services.