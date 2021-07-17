ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — A Maine man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in New Hampshire while attempting to rescue an injured cat on the road.

Rollinsford police identified the victim as Michal Wing, 30, on Thursday, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Authorities say Wing was struck Monday night after pulling over in Rollinsford, New Hampshire.

Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave told Foster’s Daily Democrat that it was “a freak accident.” Brave noted that Wing was wearing dark clothing and the driver was blinded by oncoming headlights.

“The victim pulled over to move the cat off the busy road,” Brave said. “It’s unfortunate, because this person was just trying to do something good, but unfortunately it got them killed. The safest way to handle removing something from the roadway, especially at night, is to call police and report it.”

Wing’s family said that he was a private person who liked cats and was known to rescue them.

“Michal was a nonjudgmental, kind-hearted person,” his family said in a statement. “Anyone who met Michal was filled with laughter and instantly fell in love with him. He led by example to never judge a book by its cover.”

Wing had graduated from Sanford High School in 2009, but it was not clear where he was currently based, the newspaper reported.