The University of Maine System expects to require all students to get the COVID-19 vaccine once one of the vaccines receives full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, system spokesperson Dan Demeritt said Friday.

The system will also require all of its unvaccinated students attending classes on campus in-person to wear face coverings while in university buildings and get tested for COVID-19 upon returning for the fall semester. The same policy applies to campus employees.

Beginning on July 26, all University of Maine students who have verified their vaccination status to the university system will not be required to wear face coverings inside university buildings.





The restrictions on unvaccinated students were necessary as the delta variant of COVID-19 spreads across the United States, ​​UMaine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy said in a statement.

“The delta variant is a real threat, hospitalizing many young, unvaccinated individuals with severe COVID-19 symptoms,” Malloy said.

The vaccines are widely expected to eventually receive full approval by the FDA — it is just a question of when. On Tuesday, Anthony Fauci said he would be “astounded,” if full authorization did not occur for all three vaccines.

The three COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, were permitted under an emergency use authorization. Although the process is still thorough, it is faster than a general authorization.

Many experts believe that general authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine could lead the way for universities and workplaces across the country to require the COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 70 percent of eligible Mainers have now received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, though that number is noticeably lower (56 percent) for Mainers in the 16-29 age range who are most likely to be in college.