Damon’s Beverage and Redemption in Bangor said Friday it plans to move from the Penobscot Plaza on Washington Street in downtown to Hogan Road.

Owners of the popular store, which opened in 2016 and offers a wide array of craft beer, wine and spirits, said in a Facebook post on Friday afternoon that it would move in the late fall into the former location of KMart at 688 Hogan Road.

The new space will allow Damon’s to double in size, and offer greatly expanded parking for both the retail store and the redemption center. Presently, Damon’s shares limited parking with a number of other businesses in the Penobscot Plaza complex, including Hero’s Sports Grill and Dunnett’s Appliance and Mattress.

The Bangor KMart closed in April 2017, and the building has since housed an indoor flea market, which operated sporadically until it closed due to the pandemic in early 2020. The building, which includes three separate store fronts, is owned by the Quirk family, owners of Quirk Auto Group.

Other Damon’s stores are located in Augusta and Skowhegan, as well as two in Waterville.