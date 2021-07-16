A Charleston man was flown out of the woods by the Maine Forest Service after he tried to recover a vehicle that he had left in the woods.

The rescue happened just before noon on Thursday, according to Corinth Fire Chief Scott Bragdon.

According to Bragdon, the man had driven his truck around 2 1/2 miles into an ATV trail a number of months ago when the vehicle became stuck and had to be abandoned near the town line of Garland and Charleston. Since the truck had been left in the woods, the man, who has Alhzheimers, had forgotten where it was located.





The man returned on Thursday morning to retrieve the vehicle after the property owners said that they had found the truck, and requested that he try to move it.

However, the vehicle was under approximately 8 feet of water, Bragdon said.

Because of these conditions, combined with the heat and Alzheimers, the man developed a high fever and became severely dehydrated. He slipped and hit his head, became confused and potentially injured his spine.

Three members of the Maine Forest Service, six rescue personnel and a number of local landowners helped to rescue the man, who was flown out of the area on a Maine Forest Service helicopter.

The man was taken by ambulance to the Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Bragdon did not know whether the man was in stable condition by Friday morning.